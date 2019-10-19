Tributes flow for 'larrikin' killed in motorcycle crash

REST IN PEACE: Trevor Campbell (right) at the races with his sister Debbie a few years ago. Trevor tragically died in a motorcycle accident yesterday.

THE man killed in yesterday's motorcycle crash on Waterfall Way has been remembered as a larger than life character by those closest to him.

Trevor Campbell tragically died on Waterfall Way yesterday when his bike collided with an oncoming car.

His niece Alex Hills has remembered a man she described as 'the mischievous uncle we adored'.

"He didn't have any children but he had myself and four nephews," Alex said.

"Trev had so much cheek, fun and a giggle that was unmistakable.

"He was a larrikin, a dedicated friend and always put his family first."

Trevor's passing came only three days after his 56th birthday.

Trevor moved to Coffs Harbour from Walgett about seven years ago and was a committed team member at the Coffs Harbour City Council.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Trevor (right) with his father Neil.

He spent plenty of his free time at Marquee Fitness, which was his 'Coffs family' according to Alex.

The gym took to Facebook to remember their much loved member.

"It is with great sadness and with a very heavy heart to say we have lost our beautiful member Trev," the gym posted.

"We will miss him dearly and we wish our deepest condolences to his family and to his many friends.

"Fly high with the angels TC and RIP beautiful man."

The family will release details of Trevor's funeral when arrangements have been made.