Tributes pour in for much-loved Ipswich doctor

THE tributes for a popular Ipswich GP, remembered for going above and beyond to provide the right care, have poured in as he was laid to rest this week.

Dr Jim Tankey, who started private practice in Ipswich in 1977, passed away peacefully at home with his wife Christine by his side at the age of 69.

His funeral was at St Mary's Catholic Church in Ipswich on Wednesday.

Dr Tankey was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2014 and gave up his work to stop the progress of the cruel disease.

Daughter Emily said the support shown to the family was overwhelming.

"The love and support we've been shown during this time has been overwhelming and heart warming and we are grateful for it," she said.

Our readers paid their respects to Dr Tankey, sharing memories of their time with him.

Vivienne Cassidy: A truly amazing doctor, was there for the birth of my girls and just appeared for me when all my family died. (He) was there in the darkest moments of my life. Thank-you Dr Tankey I will never forget what you did for our family. RIP.

Fay Mullins: What a wonderful doctor and man he was (and) will be sadly missed.

Sue Evans: No one will be able to come up to his standard. RIP to an amazing doctor, a wonderful friend.

Betty Cutler: RIP Jim. Condolences to Christine and family. Best doctor ever. Never forgot a thing. (He) was our doctor and our kids and grandchildren for over 40 years.

Donna Skilton: Never been too a better doctor. He was definitely the best doctor, I have ever had. Sincere condolences to all the family. Rest in peace Dr Tankey.

Barbara McQueen: Such sadness. RIP Dr Tankey, you have and will be truly missed.

Jodie Cutler: He was a wonderful man as well as a bloody good doctor. Very sad to see a great man who dedicated his life to helping others suffer with this illness.

Amy Lubomirski: Shattered when our family and I heard the news, to such a beautiful, beautiful man. Thank you for not only making me a possibility in this world for my parents, and as our family doctor for many years but also for making it possible for me to become a mum. Without you I wouldn't of gotten the greatest gift. Sending love to all the family for such a wonderful man.

Gwenda Seckold: He was a wonderful doctor who looked after our family for many years. When our three girls were tiny and were sick they would say 'take me to The Tank', so in our family he was known affectionately as 'The Tank'.

Jacqui Palin De Villiers: He was a wonderful doctor and a very kind man. He saw me through the period after a stillbirth with kindness and then helped me bring my two children into the world over 30 years ago. He was still my doctor until he became ill. He will be very missed. My thoughts and prayers to his family.

Katie-Jayne Olm: Was our family doctor for as far back as I can remember. Always got an extra jelly baby as a kid and when my grandfather got sick he would come out to his house after work to check on him and my grandmother. Such a sweet soul with a beautiful bed side manner.

Angie Charmain: Best doctor my family has ever had.

Elm De: He was the best doctor I ever had. So sad to see him gone, the world is a poorer place without him.