Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Trick or treaters busted stealing from doorstep

by Cloe Read
1st Nov 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GROUP of trick or treaters have been caught on CCTV stealing handfuls of Halloween chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

Gordon Park resident Ivy Campbell caught the group on camera about 6.45pm last night scooping handfuls into a plastic bag.

"They were the second group to come through and we put out heaps of candy," Ms Campbell said.

"And you can see the first girl goes back for more.

"We even had a sign out saying take a couple of pieces."

 

Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.
Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

 

Ms Campbell, who has only just had her first Halloween in Australia, said the incident was terrible.

"I'm American and this is my first year of actually doing Halloween here so I was pretty sad to see it," she said.

"It really did suck, I just felt horrible for the kids that came after.

"I was pretty upset last night but what can you do?"

More Stories

Show More
cctv footage chocolate lollies theft trick or treat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca Thursday

        premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca Thursday

        People and Places Lots of silliness and crazy shows just the start of Jacaranda Thursday

        'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        premium_icon 'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        Crime Joshua Edwards cried as he revealed dad's fight with Sharon Edwards

        Clarence eco-duo make their voices heard

        premium_icon Clarence eco-duo make their voices heard

        Environment Clarence eco-duo make their voices heard

        Rocks, letter boxes and bike thrown at house in melee

        premium_icon Rocks, letter boxes and bike thrown at house in melee

        Crime Bail refused for man facing charge following street melee