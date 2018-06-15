Trio arrested over 300kg, $105m drug haul

Queensland Police are expected to give a press conference this afternoon over the charges. Picture: File photo

A QUEENSLAND woman has been arrested in connection to an alleged $105 million cocaine haul from South America.

Queensland's joint organised crime taskforce raided properties in Woodridge, Airlie Beach and Sydney yesterday over the cocaine sting.

Two men have also been arrested.

Australian Federal Police launched Operation Harmanecka last year after identifying an Australian and Papua New Guinean syndicate suspected of planning to import cocaine from Peru.

The investigation identified a sea container aboard a ship headed from Peru to Singapore. It was then forwarded to PNG where it's alleged the syndicate expected to collect 300kg of cocaine.

The drugs were then to be transported to Australia through the Torres Strait.

However there was no cocaine in the container after the syndicate's Peruvian arm was dismantled and 1.2 tonnes of cocaine seized.

It will be alleged that a Peruvian businessman conspired with Australian and PNG based syndicate members.

Two men, 57 and 63, arrested in Sydney are expected to be charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and extradited to Queensland.

A 34 year of woman from Woodridge is expected to be charged with dealing in the proceeds of crime.