Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Screengrab of CCTV footage police claims shows one of the accused. Photo: Contributed.
Screengrab of CCTV footage police claims shows one of the accused. Photo: Contributed.
Crime

Trio threatened man with hammer after 130km/h crash: police

Anton Rose
by
18th Jul 2018 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men who crashed a stolen car at 130km/h before allegedly threatening a good Samaritan with a hammer will remain behind bars for the next two months.

Lane Michael Callaghan, Trent David Iacono and Mark Ronald Colin Cullen all fronted the city's Magistrates Court today after being arrested for a string of offences committed in Toowoomba and Caboolture.

Police allege the trio, two of whom unsuccessfully applied for bail, were involved in a high-speed crash on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday in a Kia stolen from a property in Wilsonton the night before.

At that point, the court heard, the group then threatened a man who pulled over to help with a hammer in a bid to steal his vehicle.

When that didn't work, they then allegedly threatened another woman who had pulled over after the 130km/h crash.

Trent Iacono. Photo: Contributed.
Trent Iacono. Photo: Contributed.

After throwing her keys on to the other side of the highway, police claim the group got in that car and drove it to Toowoomba where they were arrested.

Callaghan and Iacono were both denied bail by Magistrate Viviana Keegan, who said the offences were serious enough to keep them in custody.

"She was clearly fearful of all three of you," she said.

Lane Callaghan. Photo: Contributed.
Lane Callaghan. Photo: Contributed.

The court heard how Iacono was serving a suspended sentence and Callaghan had recently been placed on probation at the time of the alleged offences.

Cullen made no application for bail.

All three will reappear back in the same court on September 6.

Anton Rose
bruce highway caboolture news police stolen car toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council's rate plan ultimatum

    premium_icon Council's rate plan ultimatum

    Council News Pensioner has 21 days to accept payment plan for unpaid rates money

    RMS to change contract regulations

    premium_icon RMS to change contract regulations

    Politics Change to management of projects

    Uproar over access to children’s My Health Records

    premium_icon Uproar over access to children’s My Health Records

    Health Angry parents say they cannot opt kids out of My Health system.

    Local Partners