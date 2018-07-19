Trio threatened man with hammer after 130km/h crash: police

Screengrab of CCTV footage police claims shows one of the accused. Photo: Contributed.

THREE men who crashed a stolen car at 130km/h before allegedly threatening a good Samaritan with a hammer will remain behind bars for the next two months.

Lane Michael Callaghan, Trent David Iacono and Mark Ronald Colin Cullen all fronted the city's Magistrates Court today after being arrested for a string of offences committed in Toowoomba and Caboolture.

Third denied bail. Magistrate Keagan claimed the offences were still serious, even if he wasn’t the “principle offender”. Family has left court quite emotional. All three will return to Toowoomba Mags on Sept 6 @the_chronicle_ — Anton Rose (@antonrosetweet) July 18, 2018

Police allege the trio, two of whom unsuccessfully applied for bail, were involved in a high-speed crash on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday in a Kia stolen from a property in Wilsonton the night before.

At that point, the court heard, the group then threatened a man who pulled over to help with a hammer in a bid to steal his vehicle.

When that didn't work, they then allegedly threatened another woman who had pulled over after the 130km/h crash.

Trent Iacono. Photo: Contributed.

After throwing her keys on to the other side of the highway, police claim the group got in that car and drove it to Toowoomba where they were arrested.

Callaghan and Iacono were both denied bail by Magistrate Viviana Keegan, who said the offences were serious enough to keep them in custody.

"She was clearly fearful of all three of you," she said.

Lane Callaghan. Photo: Contributed.

The court heard how Iacono was serving a suspended sentence and Callaghan had recently been placed on probation at the time of the alleged offences.

Cullen made no application for bail.

All three will reappear back in the same court on September 6.