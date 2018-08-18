Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former bikie boss Mahmoud 'Mick' Hawi has been shot in the car park of a Fitness First gym in Rockdale, Sydney where he suffered multiple heart attacks after being shot. Picture: Toby Zerna
Former bikie boss Mahmoud 'Mick' Hawi has been shot in the car park of a Fitness First gym in Rockdale, Sydney where he suffered multiple heart attacks after being shot. Picture: Toby Zerna
Crime

Trio charged over bikie boss’ murder

by AAP
18th Aug 2018 8:46 AM

TWO members of the Lone Wolf motorcycle club have been charged with the murder of former Comanchero bikie boss Mick Hawi in Sydney.

A third man has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder Hawi, the Comancheros' former national president, was shot multiple times as he sat in his luxury car in a Rockdale car park in February.

Former Comanchero bikie boss Mahmoud 'Mick' Hawi was killed in February (AAP Image)
Former Comanchero bikie boss Mahmoud 'Mick' Hawi was killed in February (AAP Image)

The two Lone Wolf members, 37 and 38, were arrested in Bexley on Friday afternoon.

AAP understands the pair were arrested upon leaving a hair dresser in the southern Sydney suburb.

The third man, 36, was arrested at Balmain on Friday night. The trio is due to appear in the Parramatta Bail Court later on Saturday.

Hawi, the former national president of the Comanchero motorcycle club, was imprisoned over the 2009 bashing death of Hells Angels associate Anthony Zervas in a wild brawl at Sydney Airport.

Related Items

Show More
comanchero lone wolf motorcycle club mick hawi murder

Top Stories

    Council looks to take business out to the streets

    Council looks to take business out to the streets

    Council News GRAFTON and Ulmarra are set to be pilots for Clarence Valley Council plans to cut red tape and open up street trading

    Ray of kindness for drought-weary folk

    Ray of kindness for drought-weary folk

    News Ray White Grafton starts drought donation drive

    Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    premium_icon Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    Rugby League GRAFTON aims to right the ship as they set sail for the grand final.

    Local Partners