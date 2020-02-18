Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Trio face sentences over esky manslaughter

18th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men who put a drug dealer in a fishing esky, deprived him of food, and assaulted him should each be sentenced to more than 10 years in jail, prosecutors say.

Shaun Barker's remains were found charred and scattered in a remote forest north of Brisbane months after he was reported missing in 2014.

 

Matthew Leslie Armitage. Picture: Supplied
Matthew Leslie Armitage. Picture: Supplied

 

Stephen John Armitage. Picture: Supplied
Stephen John Armitage. Picture: Supplied

 

Stephen John Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean are being sentenced for manslaughter after an appeal court overturned their murder conviction last year.

Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

Show More
crime drug dealer editors picks esky murder manslaughter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton crime scene aims to uncover one question

        premium_icon Grafton crime scene aims to uncover one question

        News ‘We have yet to determine if she was walking on the side of the road or walking down the middle of the road’

        Grafton police shooting death inquiry begins

        premium_icon Grafton police shooting death inquiry begins

        Crime Court to hear of alleged violent confrontation that ended in tragedy

        Holden exit disappoints lifetime fan

        premium_icon Holden exit disappoints lifetime fan

        News The decision to take away Australia’s iconic car, the Holden, has devastated many...

        ‘Intense, violent’ supercell warning across country

        ‘Intense, violent’ supercell warning across country

        Weather Severe thunderstorms likely across New South Wales, Victoria and ACT