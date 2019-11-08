Trio of tenors take Saraton stage

WHETHER you're a Peter Allen fan or more into Puccini, this vocal trio has something for you.

Fresh from touring Queensland, the vocal group Tenori is heading south and is set to take the Saraton stage on November 22.

Tenori employs the talents of three of Queensland's powerhouse singers, David Kidd, Craig Atkinson and Andrew Pryor.

With a combined 60 years international experience in the industry, these polished professionals know exactly how to put on a dynamic, uplifting and hugely entertaining show.

They bring their sense of fun and sophistication to classics from the worlds of opera, music theatre, jazz and everything in between.

With a set list comprising of Puccini, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lloyd-Webber, Simon and Garfunkel, Verdi and Peter Allen there is truly something for everyone in this increasingly sought after trio.

The three met while touring internationally with The Ten Tenors, performing in places such as London's Royal Albert Hall, The Pantages Theatre in LA and the Sydney Opera House.

After some time apart working with Opera Australia, Opera Queensland and many of the country's finest orchestras, they are back together doing what they do best, performing on the iconic Queen Mary 2 and sharing the stage with the likes of Emma Pask, Marina Prior and James Morrison.

They are known for juxtaposing high-quality singing with a large dash of cheeky humour.

Individually, they have beautiful voices.

Together they sing like the band of brothers they are, with the camaraderie and precision that more than a decade of harmonising together can bring.

Don't miss Tenori at the

Saraton Theatre on

November 22.

Tickets from $30 at www.saraton.com