Trio picked for representative rugby

REP HONOURS: Grafton Redmen players Ed McGrath, Zac Mason-Gale and Kyle Hancock have been selected in the Far North Coast Zone side to compete at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth at the weekend. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: ONE week you're trying to get an advantage over an opponent by whatever means necessary.

The next you're lining up alongside them in the representative arena.

For Grafton Redmen trio Kyle Hancock, Ed McGrath and Zac Mason-Gale, past battles will be forgotten when they represent Far North Coast at the NSW Rugby Country Championships in Tamworth this weekend.

Hancock is no stranger to representative football, playing for Mid North Coast the last two seasons. But for the Redmen captain, there is more to representative rugby then simply running out on the field.

"Apart from playing a higher standard of footy you get a chance to meet new people,” he said.

"They become mates and you build friendships. When you play away games or at home you're playing against guys you know that little bit better because of rep footy.”

Mason-Gale agreed: "It's something you look forward to, meeting and playing alongside players from other clubs within the zone, but it's also learning more about the game at a higher level.”

Far North Coast Zone has selected a squad of 24 and will contest the Richardson Shield against New England, Western Plains and Central North.

In a bitter blow for organisers, powerhouse Zone Newcastle has withdrawn from the Championships citing a lack of genuine "pathways” for their players and costs involved.

It will be the first time in 66-years Newcastle will not be competing for the prestigious Caldwell Cup, which raises doubt over the future of the Championships.

"Newcastle seem to win most years and in my opinion they're not really representing a country area or rural football,” Mason Gale said.

"I think most of the zones don't classify them as country-based. But in saying that, we'd rather have them playing because you always want to play against the best.”

Hancock, Mason-Gale and McGrath have all been in career-best form this season with McGrath in particular a standout at the halfway point of the Far North Coast competition.

Far North Coast kicks off their first game of the Championships against New England on Saturday morning.

In the past hosting the Championships has been spread evenly throughout the nine zones and last year's competition in Warren was an overwhelming success.

However, NSW Country Rugby Union has decided to award hosting rights to Tamworth for the next three years.