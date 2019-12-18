Trio walk over a new bridge, 87 years later

LONG WAIT: Doreen Sheehan, Elsie McFarlane and Olive Webb visit the new bridge, 87 years after they were at the opening of the old one.

ALMOST 87 years after witnessing the opening of the first Grafton bridge this raucous trio were at it again.

Dougherty Villa residents Olive Webb, Doreen Sheehan and Elsie McFarlane took a trip over the $240 million structure this week after it was opened to traffic.

The three women had been watching the progress of the build over the past few years on their frequent bus trips and to see the project finished was a special occasion.

Ms Sheehan said at first she was concerned with the “very low” sides, but on the drive over any fears over its low profile were quickly erased.

“I think it is beautiful, very smooth.” she said.

“I am impressed.”

At the recent community day, the three were among the throngs of people to walk over the bridge and they noted how different the event was from the one back in 1932.

“It is bit more casual now, everybody was relaxed,” she said.

“The men down their now were wearing T-shirts, shorts and thongs for the opening of the bridge.”

That was in start contrast to the formal wear that the town got themselves into for the “very big do” back in 1932, with Ms Sheehan herself dressed up with a veil and the many adults dressed in coats, hats and knee high socks.

Revisiting the new bridge, now open to traffic, there was one new aspect which took the trio by surprise – traffic lights.

“I think they are wonderful – I thought I was in the city. You have got to go with the future,” Ms Sheehan said.