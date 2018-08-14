Trio who sent police on wild Darling Downs chase front court

UPDATE: THE third man accused of involvement in last week's police chase that ended in Oakey has postponed his bail application until tomorrow.

Corey Cullen, 23, was not brought up from the watchhouse when his matter was mentioned in the city's Magistrates Court this afternoon.

His solicitor Shane MacDonald told the court police needed time to check out a potential bail address and would proceed with the application once a property was given approval.

Cullen and co-accused Michael Keith Charles Lasserre will both appear back in the same court tomorrow.

EARLIER: ONE of the trio accused of taking police on a wild ride on Toowoomba's outskirts last Friday has been released on parole.

Documents from the Toowoomba Courthouse detail how Tamarah Carpenter, 26, fronted the city's Magistrates Court on the weekend where she pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful use of a vehicle and obstructing police.

Carpenter was given a six month jail term, but released on immediate parole on Saturday.

Police allege they first saw the stolen Volkswagen Polo in Bowenville on the Warrego highway at 2.30pm Friday where the car swerved at speed onto the wrong side of the road.

At 3.15pm, police allege the group fuelled up without paying at a Biddleston service station.

The car was eventually stopped after police deployed stingers in Oakey just 15 minutes later.

Of the three arrested after a police chase in Oakey on Friday: one was given 6 months jail w/ immediate parole on Saturday, one has had his matter adjourned to tomorrow and the other is making a bail app at 2pm. Story: https://t.co/vNDJKqE8cD via @the_chronicle_ pic.twitter.com/lkAKMzgNbs — Anton Rose (@antonrosetweet) August 13, 2018

Dashcam footage of the incident was released on the weekend shows the car twice driving into the path of oncoming traffic and narrowly avoiding a collision with a police car setting up a road block.

One of Carpenter's co-accused, Michael Charles Keith Lasserre, has had his matters adjourned in court today after his solicitor Joe Millican said police were continuing investigations into the 33-year-old and indicated further charges could be pending.

The third co-accused is expected to make an application for bail at 2pm.