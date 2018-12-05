Menu
CBI partners managing the Prawn Star , Louis Van der Merwe and Madelein Carstens serve cold drinks on board The Prawn Star , at the Marlin Marina PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
News

Seafood novelty not wearing thin

by Alicia Nally
5th Dec 2018 6:16 AM
A FLOATING Cairns marina restaurant has been named among the best 10 Australian restaurants.

Travel site TripAdvisor announced seafood retailer Prawn Star was ranked seventh in the new category for everyday dining as part of its Travellers' Choice® awards for restaurants.

The category classifies restaurants which provide great meals for any occasion.

Prawn Star takes its place alongside Sydney's Opera Bar which was ranked number one and is famous for its panoramic views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

"It's no secret that Australians love their food and this award celebrates the restaurants that consumers have rated as some of the best for their culinary experiences across the country," said TripAdvisor Asia Pacific communications director Janice Lee Fang.

"Exceptional food, service and ambience are the hallmarks of our 2018 Travellers' Choice restaurant winners and with the addition of a new 'Everyday Dining' award category, Australians can look forward to even wider list of great places to dine at for any occasion."

aussie dining fnq food lifestyle prawn star trip advisor

