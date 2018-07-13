Triple bill all you can ask for In a Day

Quite Like Pete will be joined by Latham's Grip and Peach Fur for a big night of indie rock at Yamba Shores Tavern.

YOU can do a lot of things in a day. You can climb a mountain, you can finish a book.

At Yamba Shores Tavern's The In-A-Day tour, you can see three three brilliant up-and-coming music acts from across the east coast and, best of all, it's free.

The Gold Coast's Peach Fur, Latham's Grip from Illawarra and Ulladulla's Quite Like Pete will make their mark on the seaside town tomorrow night.

For a band named after an infamous handshake between rival politicians, Latham's Grip don't sing as much about politics as you may think.

Hailing from the south coast of New South Wales, Latham's Grip lay claim to an alternative, indie and punk rock style. Forming initially in 2011, the band to date has seen the release of two EPs and one video to go with the song Don't Call Me Daht (2014).

The band has form when it comes to its name being based around Australian political events.

They were originally known as Julia Gillard in 2011, however, this was changed to Latham's Grip, inspired by the encounter showing former leader of the opposition Mark Latham shaking hands vigorously with former Australian prime minister John Howard.

The band released their debut EP Jesusaurus Rex in August 2012 before becoming a regular part of the NSW and ACT musical circuit.

Since then, Latham's Grip have been trading their alternative rock/indie sounds all over the place, citing musical influences that come from a variety of genres, including synth pop, rock, punk, indie and even rap.

From the shores of the Gold Coast, high school buds Denny Hilder (vocals/rythm guitar), Ben Crichton (lead guitar) and Mikey Woodworth (drums) have formed together with the talented Liam Ward (vocals/bass) to mix the different delectable flavours of rock 'n' roll brewed with a fusion of reggae and pysch surf vibes that is Peach Fur.

This tight unit began life with three members, Denny, Ben and Mikey, in a jamming struggle to find the right equilibrium of bass. Until one starry night, a tropical barrel boy washed up on the shores of South Stradbroke Island. They took him in as one of their own, naming the creature 'Liam', nurturing and feeding him with peaches to survive.

Although communication was difficult with the foreign species, they learned to speak the language of music by strapping a bass guitar to Liam's chest and glueing a sailors hat to his wild brain. They then started to cook up these exotic tasting sounds known as Peach Fur...

Joining these formidale players is South Coast band Quite Like Pete. The highly energetic, five-piece, rock 'n' roll band based in Ulladulla have played with British India, Clowns and Skeggs but are carving out a niche in their own right. With a few festival shows under their belt and local gigs in between, Quite Like Pete have just released their new single Regret, which was the first track they wrote as a band.

Here this and more when they bring their grungy rock 'n' roll to the shores of Yamba.

The free In-A-Day tour featuring Latham's Grip, Peach Fur and Quite Like Pete arrives at the Yamba Shores Tavern on Friday night.