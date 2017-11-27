Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Triple J's Hottest 100 will no longer be on Australia Day

Triple J has announced a new date for Hottest 100.
Triple J has announced a new date for Hottest 100.
by Charis Chang

THE Hottest 100 will no longer be held on Australia Day after Triple J made the decision to move the countdown.

The radio station announced today it had made the decision after the results of an online survey.

"You told us how much you love the countdown and most of you are up for a new day," an announcement said.

"We all agreed that the Hottest 100 shouldn't be part of a debate about the day it's on. The only debate should be about the songs."

It said it would have some alternative programming on Australia Day.

The Hottest 100 will now be held on Saturday, January 27 and the Hottest 200 on Sunday, January 28.

The decision follows a push in recent years to change the date of Australia Day, which marks the arrival of the First Fleet and has also been referred to as "Invasion Day" by indigenous Australians.

 

 

Related Items

Topics:  abc editors picks music triple j

Science students 'wheely keen' to beat competition

Science students 'wheely keen' to beat competition

Students will show off their water project and robotics skills in Sydney

Man on trial for manslaughter after alleged fight kills mate

MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Tyson Peter Egan, charged with manslaughter after a fight left Kyle Watkins dead, will be be trialled in the District Court in Coffs Harbour.

Man accused of manslaughter to face jury after alleged fatal fight

Aussie rivals in first-round fight at Worlds

BEST OF THE BEST: After winning a World Doubles title together, Yamba's Cameron Pilley and Evans Head's Ryan Cuskelly will meet at the World Championships .

Pilley and Cuskelly to meet in first round at Manchester next month.

Hanks Junction Hill to open tomorrow

Owners of Hanks Kitchen Chrissy and Aaron Hancock at their new shop location in Junction Hill.

Satellite store brings the baked goods to the hill

Local Partners