Triple M cricket commentary team Brad Haddin, Gus Worland, Brett Lee, Kerry O'Keeffe and Jules Schiller won’t be continuing on this summer. Picture: Craig Wilson
Cricket

Triple M abandons summer cricket coverage

by Ben Horne
11th May 2018 11:43 AM
TRIPLE M has pulled the pin on broadcasting Test cricket after the FM network decided the summer call was no longer commercially viable.

Southern Cross Austereo group announced this morning that it would not be pursuing radio rights with Cricket Australia despite two successful summers of innovative commentary.

Led by popular commentators Kerry O'Keeffe, Isa Guha and Mark Waugh, Triple M made a genuine impact in the broadcasting game, particularly during last summer's Ashes, by bringing an entertainment style to their calls.

However, their bid to change cricket broadcasting has lasted only two years after their chief operating officer John Kelly announced that the money didn't stack up for Southern Cross to continue.

"After assessing our business and our line-up, we have made a commercial decision to pursue alternative summer programming," said Kelly.

"We will not be seeking a new broadcast agreement with Cricket Australia."

Triple M's head of content, Mike Fitzpatrick said he felt the network achieved something in its short stint on the cricketing airwaves.

"Broadcasting cricket on Triple M for the past two seasons of summer cricket including an Ashes Tour has been great fun and our listeners loved it," said Fitzpatrick.

"We've successfully appealed to both cricket lovers and a broader radio audience, injecting comedy and entertainment, while our diverse line-up delivered knowledgeable and informative commentary.

"I would like to thank all the talented commentators and staff who have worked on our cricket coverage for the past two years and I would like to thank Cricket Australia for the opportunity they have provided us."

