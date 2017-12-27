Triple treat for Baylan on his big day

THE WHOLE TOOTH: Baylan Hall, 6 - got three lots of presents after having his birthday, Christmas and the tooth fairy visit on December 25.

BAYLAN Hall is used to getting two sets of surprises on Christmas Day, having his birthday fall on Christmas Day.

This year, however, he had an extra reason to wake up early to see what was left out for him.

The now six-year-old lost his second tooth on Christmas Eve, and while many children just want their two front teeth on Christmas, Baylan got an extra bonus of the tooth fairy, a triple treat mother Stormee Smith said would be hard to find.

"He said last year he wasn't thrilled about sharing his birthday with everyone else getting presents,” she laughed.

"But this year he got to see what Santa and the tooth fairy brought.”

Ms Smith said they usually held a celebration for his birthday on a separate day, with the party due for this weekend.

And while Santa brought lots of goodies including some Nerf toys, and his big birthday present a remote control car, the tooth fairy came good with a two-dollar bounty for his bottom row tooth.