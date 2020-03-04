TRIPLE TREAT: McAuley dominate DEX Shield cricket openers

McAuley's Joel Imeson fires at will during the DEX Shield open boys cricket match between South Grafton High and McAuley Catholic College at McKittrick Park on Tuesday night.

McAuley's Joel Imeson fires at will during the DEX Shield open boys cricket match between South Grafton High and McAuley Catholic College at McKittrick Park on Tuesday night.

MCAULEY Catholic College secured a grand final spot in all three divisions of the Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s cricket competition in an impressive display at McKittrick Park last night.

South Grafton High didn't let their opponents have it all their own way, however, with Jackson Moran taking a hat-trick in the open boys' and McAuley reaching victory with just one ball to spare in a nail-biting open girls' encounter.

"The girls' side performed really well, their victory was the most exciting part of the night," McAuley coach Matt Lobsey said. "The last over was chaos."

"It was great to have three games back to back because the juniors stayed around to watch the opens, so there was a good atmosphere and a lot of school spirit."

The newly minted under-14s got action under way with South Grafton captain Teven Gallagher making good on winning the toss batting to retire on 20 runs.

However, tight bowling spearheaded by Curtis Black (3 for 6 off 2) restricted scoring at the other end, with South High finishing on 4 for 65.

McAuley skipper Theo Lobsey (20 ret) led a steady run chase with Pat Brophy unbeaten on 16 when the total was reached in the final over.

Holly Sangster was involved in all the action for McAuley's open girls, taking two wickets, a catch and a run out in South Grafton's innings of 4 for 60 and was later at the crease with her team requiring seven runs to win off the final over. Emily Renelt (4 not out) hit a three to put Sangster on strike, who faced a wide (two runs) and then hit a two to draw level with one ball to spare.

In the heat of the moment, the batters scrambled for a run as the ball went through to the keeper, and Sangster was run out. However, the ball was adjudged a wide, handing victory to McAuley. Meanwhile, Laura Harley (20 ret) was the mainstay in McAuley's run chase.

The open boys put on a spectacle in the final match of the evening, with Joel Imeson (30 ret) and Elliott Speed (32 not out), who later returned at the close of the innings, getting defending champions McAuley off to the perfect start.

South Grafton didn't have much to cheer about until Jackson Moran (3 for 20 off 2) returned for his second over and rattled the stumps three balls in a row, much to the jubilation of his teammates. However, the damage was done and the defending champions posted 5 for 109 from their eight overs.

The chase was always going to be tough for South Grafton, who included a number of under-14s backing up, including Teven Gallagher who carried his bat with 9 not out in his side's total of 2 for 28 in reply.

Next week McAuley takes on Grafton High, with under-14s at 4pm, open girls at 5.30pm and open boys under lights at 7pm.

DEX SHIELD SUPER 8s CRICKET

Round 2

McAULEY CATHOLIC COLLEGE

v SOUTH GRAFTON HIGH

At McKittrick Park

UNDER-14s

McAuley Innings

T Gallagher retired 20

C allum Bowles b Black 0

Samuel Petch b Carroll 1

Owen Marsh b Black 9

Dean Brown lbw Black 0

Noah Woodbury not out 1

Brodie O'Hara not out 0

Extras (b 4 lb 2 w 24, nb 4) 34

FOUR wickets for 65

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-6(C Bowles) 2-33(S Petch) 3-60(D Brown) 4-64(O Marsh)

Bowling: K Nipperess 2-0-13-0, C Black 2-0-6-3, T Lobsey 1-0-9-0, P Brophy 1-0-13-0, M Carroll 1-0-4-1, N Gallagher 1-0-15-0.

South Grafton Innings

A Hargans c ? b O'Hara 9

T Lobsey retired 20

P Brophy not out 16

S Mooney b Bowles 8

K Nipperess not out 1

Extras (w 8 nb 4) 12

TWO wickets for 66

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-41(A Hargans) 2-64(S Mooney)

Bowling: C Bowles 2-0-13-1, T Gallagher 1-0-7-0, D Brown 1-0-10-0, S Petch 1-0-9-0, O Marsh 1-0-9-0, B O'Hara 1-0-11-1, N Woodbury 1-0-7-0.

• McAuley won by 5 wickets

OPEN GIRLS

South Grafton Innings

E Blundell b Sangster 8

H Fuller run out (Sangster) 4

J Creighton c Sangster b Imeson 1

K Lentfer b Sangster 11

R McGrath not out 1

H Blundell not out 0

Extras (b 3, w 26, nb 6) 33

FOUR wickets for 60

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-10(H Blundell), 2-17(J Creighton), 3-59(K Lentfer), 4-60(H Blundell)

Bowling: E Munro 1-0-8-0, H Sangster 2-0-7-2, G Kroehnert 1-0-3-0, M Imeson 1-0-11-1, L Harley 1-0-12-0, E Renelt 1-0-6-0, A Kreohnert 1-0-11-0.

McAuley Innings

E Munro b Lentfer 0

L Harley retired 20

G Kroehnert b Creighton 1

H Sangster run out 6

E Renelt not out 4

H Tait not out 0

Extras (b 1 w 24 nb 6) 31

THREE wickets for 62

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-0(E Munro) 2-20(G Kroehnert) 3-62(H Sangster)

Bowling: K Lentfer 2-0-10-1, A Bailey 1-0-10-0, J Creighton 2-0-12-1, O Brown 1-0-8-0, H Blundell 1-0-10-0, H Fuller 1-0-11-0.

• McAuley won by 4 wickets.

OPEN BOYS

McAuley Innings

J Imeson retired 30

E Speed not out 32

C Lewis b Gallagher 5

J Ashby b Wilcox 17

J Sommer not out 9

X Hodgson b Moran 5

E Whitty b Moran 0

J Patterson b Moran 0

Extras (lb 3 w 2 nb 6) 11

FIVE wickets for 109

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-66 (C Lewis), 2-94(J Ashby), 3-107(X Hodgson), 4-107(E Whitty), 5-107(J Patterson)

Bowling: J Moran 3-0-20-3, Jye Golding 1-0-18-0, H Watts 1-0-11-0, P Phillips 1-0-13-0, T Gallagher 1-0-12-1, K Jeffs 1-0-13-0, L Wilcox 1-0-17-1.

South Grafton Innings

T Gallagher not out 9

P Phillips b Sommer 3

S Petch b Ashby b Imeson 3

K Jeffs not out 3

Extras (b 2 w 8) 10

TWO wickets for 28

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-1(P Phillips) 2-24(S Petch)

Bowling: X Hodgson 1-0-3-0, T Mullins 2-1-6-0, C Lewis 1-0-3-0, J Sommer 1-0-2-1, E Whitty 1-0-6-0, J Imeson 1-0-3-1, J Ashby 1-0-3-0.

• McAuley won by 81 runs