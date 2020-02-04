Triton prevails on the Clarence

Yamba Yacht Club members on the Clarence River last weekend.

THEY say the reason we have economic forecasters is to make the weather forecasters look good.

The weather forecast for last Wednesday included a light north-easterly breeze.

The only part of that they got right was light.

While we’re talking about light, we were a little light on for contestants last week.

Regulars such as Pintado, Circe, Go Back and Sure Thing were conspicuous by their absence.

Nevertheless, we had a fleet of five willing to tough out the 10-knot south-easterlies on the water.

It was a handicap start, also called a stern chaser.

The handicap is applied at the start of the race so, instead of all starting together, all of the boats start at different times determined by their handicap.

It was, as usual, a beautiful day on the Clarence and we had it pretty much to ourselves. Where is everybody? Don’t they get what a wonderful facility we have here on our doorstep?

In the end it was Triton, skippered by Bill Grainger, crossing the line first, followed by Pacioli (Victor Holmes) a mere one minute and three seconds later.

Another Dimension rounded out the field.

