Yamba Yacht Club members on the Clarence River last weekend.
Water Sports

Triton turns up to cruise to victory on the Clarence

Patrick Roberts, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Feb 2020 10:00 AM
YACHT RACING :They say the reason we have economic forecasters is to make the weather forecasters look good.

The weather forecast for Wednesday was for a light north-easterly breeze.

The only part of that they got right was light.

While we’re talking about light, we were a little light on for contestants on Wednesday afternoon.

Regulars such as Pintado, Circe, Go Back and Sure Thing were conspicuous by their absence.

Nevertheless, we had a fleet of five willing to tough out the 10-knot south-easterlies on the water.

It was a handicap start, sometimes called a stern chaser.

The handicap is applied at the start of the race so, instead of all starting together, all of the boats start at different times determined by their handicap.

It was, as usual, a beautiful day on the Clarence and we had it pretty much to ourselves. Where is everybody? Don’t they get what a wonderful facility we have here on our doorstep?

I like stern chasers because the outcome is determined by the order across the finish line; no need to wait for the handicapper to work it all out back in the club house.

If the handicaps have been well formulated and correctly applied, all of the boats should be very close together at the finish line.

In the end it was Triton, skippered by Bill Grainger, crossing the line first, followed by Pacioli (Victor Holmes) a mere one minute and three seconds later.

A minute and behind the leaders was Another Dimension, with our very own Scooter of Scooter Sails and Shades rounding out the field.

Well done all, it was a great day of racing action.

If you think you may be interested in joining the Yamba Yacht Club, visit our website at portofyambayachtclub.com.au.

wednesday yacht race yamba yacht club
Grafton Daily Examiner

