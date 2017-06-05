Triumph for Goanna Pulling

Goanna Pulling is back! Kellie Blacksell, Leanne Plowman and Kierra McFarlane on top of the Goanna Pulling mound feeling victorious after getting Goanna Pulling back on track.

"TWENTY-SIX people, two babies and two children,” Goanna Pulling treasurer Leanne Plowman counted at the meeting on Friday.

"It was probably more people than I anticipated,” she said.

After Wooli's flagship event, the Australian Goanna Pulling Championships, was postponed for 2017 when only three people turned up to an AGM, community members came out to support the long-running event.

Ms Plowman said it was an event the community didn't want to lose.

"It's fabulous that people have actually come out to acknowledge that it needs bigger support to grow,” she said.

Goanna president Kellie Blacksell said it was fantastic to see the community get behind the event.

"It goes to show that the support is there, the interest is there,” she said.

"I've regained my faith in the community.”

Goanna Pulling is back! Members of the Wooli community came together to help support Goanna Pulling and have the event go forward for 2017. Caitlan Charles

Ms Blacksell said the cancellation of this year's event really put Goanna Pulling to the forefront of people's mind.

"I think it stirred things up a lot within the community,” she said.

"People were coming to me at work and at home saying, 'oh no, we can't lose this, what can we do to help?'.

"I think it's taken this fear to draw them out of the woodwork.”

Cancelling the 2017 event was a hard decision for the three remaining members of the committee - Ms Blacksell, Ms Plowman and secretary Kierra McFarlane.

"It took us three months to finally make that decision,” Ms Plowman said.

"We kept talking to people and asking people to help and gain support. There were a handful of people who were prepared to come on board at the meeting.

"But there were a lot more who I hadn't spoken to.

"We can put as many notices or information out there but, if you don't see it, we can't help that.”

From here, "it's heads down, bums up”, according to Ms Plowman.

"We've been able to form groups to take on different tasks. We were aiming now at the sponsorship at this meeting,” Ms Blacksell said.

"We've broken it up so people are covering different areas in advertising, photography and more, so we've been able to form little groups so they will go away and come back to us in a week's time.”