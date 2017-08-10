Trivia to kick off Relay fundraising

Natalie McPherson, Meghan Nelson, Michelle Call and Louisa Rose get in some study before the Grafton Relay For Life Trivia Night - their launch event.

THE nominations are open for next year's Grafton Relay For Life, and the organisers are ready to ask you some serious questions.

It's all in good fun, though, as they launch their fund- raising at a trivia night tomorrow at Grafton District Services Club.

Tickets are scarce so you'll need to be lucky

to grab a table, and organisers are pleased to see so much community support this early on in the campaign.

"We've got nearly 200 confirmed for the night already, and we've had lots of support from business houses already, but we're always looking for more,” organiser Meghan Nelson said.

The trivia night coincides with the opening of the website for team nomina- tions for the Relay next year, which will be held on the weekend of March 24 and 25 at Jabour Park.

The committee is looking for a big result.

"We're aiming for $100,000 this time, and last time in our first year at Jabour Park we made just over $84,000,” Ms Nelson said.

FUN PROMISED: Walkers take part in the last Grafton Relay For Life at Jabour Park in 2016. Debrah Novak

Eigty-four teams took part in the 18-hour relay that runs from 3pm on the Saturday to 9am on the Sunday, and with more

than 1000 people filling

the oval even through the dark of the night, there's plenty to keep everyone entertained.

"There's lots of entertain- ment, lots of games, activities and lots for families to do,” Ms Nelson said.

"There will also be a major raffle which we'll start selling tickets for soon.”

All money from the Grafton Relay will be used to support cancer services in the local area, which include Cancer Council information and accommodation services.

"We can support Clarence Valley people in their cancer journey, and show the facilities that are available for people in the area,” Ms Nelson said.

"It's not just about fundraising, but also raising awareness.”

Team nominations can be made at the website: http://fundraising. cancer.org.au/ grafton2018 and more information is on the Facebook page.