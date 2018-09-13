Trophies inspired by the flow of the ocean

WORTHY TROPHY: Steve Byles transformed cast-off items into 60 trophies for the Yamba single-fin Invitational hosted by Clarence Head Longboarders.

BEGINNING as an array of cast-off items destined for the tip has then been transformed into 60 unique artistic trophies for the Yamba single-fin Invitational hosted by Clarence Head Longboarders by Brooms Head man Steve Byles.

Mr Byles from Freeborn Enterprises started creating a couple of unique trophies for the local boardriders competitions about five or six years ago and hasn't stopped since.

All of the trophies he creates are unique where he draws his influence from the landscapes around him.

"I've sat and looked at the ocean my whole life and I've lived next to it and I create what I see basically," he said.

Everything used to create the trophies are either recycled or industrial cast-off's.

He said he doesn't mass produce them as he likes to keep them personal.

"Art is individual and personal and when it loses that it's a bit too much for me," he said.

He said he staggered the creations over a couple of months, each taking a couple of hours. The resin waves placed on some of the trophies that contain all colours of the rainbow come from factory floors in the Valley.

Mr Byles said you can't see the potential of the 'slab's until he cuts into them. "Things quite often become totally different to what you start off with."

He said you might start to make a wooden fin and then it becomes something else entirely.

He said the effort going into the trophy's are always worth it.

"I went down to the preso' last year and watched an 8-year old smile when she got her first ever trophy, that's just paid for five years worth of work," he said.

Pictures of the trophies will be posted after the competition award ceremony takes place.