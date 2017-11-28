Menu
Trouble after man found marijuana on hotel floor

Grafton Local Court
Grafton Local Court Matthew Deans
by Jarrard Potter

THE principle of "finders keepers" landed one South Grafton man into hot water, after he was caught in possession of marijuana he found on the floor of the Good Intent Hotel.

Shannon Cromelin faced Grafton Local Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug.

According to police facts, on September 8 at 7.35pm police were conducting Operation Meech in South Grafton, and attended the Good Intent Hotel with a drug detection dog which made a strong indication on the 35-year-old, who raised both hands and said to police "yeah I've got some on me".

The accused indicated he was in possession of marijuana he had found moments earlier on the hotel floor.

Police escorted Cromelin to a private area and was given an official caution. The accused produced a small marijuana bud and handed it to police. Officers spoke to Cromelin in relation to the marijuana, which weighed 1.5 grams.

In Grafton Local Court, Magistrate R Denes disposed of the charge under section 10a.

