Trouble makers to get a package deal

BLANKET BAN: Anybody barred from one venue can now be barred from all venues.

LICENSED premises across Coffs Harbour have introduced a new strategy that targets aggressive and anti-social behaviour.

Called 'Barred from One Barred from All' it has been adopted by members of the Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord with venues agreeing that anybody barred from one venue can now be barred from all venues.

Director of the accord Harry Barry says it's all about improving communication from venue to venue and with the police.

"It's a system that's been used in other regions with great effect," Mr Barry said.

The accord, the police and the venue managers have been working on this project for the last 12 months, creating a platform to share information and, where it is deemed appropriate, the offender will be barred from all venues in the Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord.

The Barred from One Barred from All system has been adopted by members of the Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord. Contributed

"This policy will affect only a very small minority of trouble makers that we don't want in our venues but it will help ensure that our venues are safe for the vast majority of our customers.

"There are repeat offenders in all communities and the idea is that every venue should know who those bad apples are."

The strategy has been on trial for the last six weeks and now venues are ready to put it in place.

"Now it's just a case of educating the public that this is happening and offenders need to be made aware of it because it's a long way to drive to Nambucca if you want a beer," Mr Barry said.

According to Mr Barry the vast majority of licensed premises and restaurants in the region are members of the accord.

"This will become a very valuable tool for our venue managers and security in our bid to stamp out anti-social behaviour in our region."