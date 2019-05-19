Clock is ticking for returning Walker

WHEN Manly centre Dylan Walker runs on to Pointsbet Stadium against Cronulla on Sunday, he will have one month to resurrect his troubled career.

Sea Eagles officials will use Walker's form in the coming weeks as a trial to determine if they will re-sign him or not.

The former NSW Origin flyer's future beyond 2019 is doubt after recent domestic-violence allegations forced him to miss all nine rounds of this season under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy.

Walker resumes his career Sunday after being found not guilty of the charges last week, but he needs more game time under his belt to secure another deal at Manly.

Walker is understood to be on a contract worth around $600,000 a season at Manly. He hasn't received much interest from rival clubs and that places more pressure on him to perform and impress Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler.

On the plus side, Walker possesses the potential to recapture his finest form from 2014, when he won a premiership at South Sydney and represented Australia.

The Sea Eagles will also have a full salary cap to work with next year after $660,000 was shaved off their cap over the 2018 and 2019 seasons for cheating.

Manly have a number of players off-contract, including Joel Thompson, Trent Hodkinson and Jorge Taufua.

Thompson is considering a stint in the English Super League next season, which would also free up salary cap space to pursue players.

According to reports, Manly backrower Kelepi Tanginoa has signed with English club Wakefield and will fly out to join the Wildcats this week.

The hard-running 25-year-old has been in the Sea Eagles' 21-man squad for much of this season but only played three games in the opening nine rounds.

Manly are also in a strong position on the field after Des Hasler's return to the club where he claimed two premierships as a coach in 2008 and 2011.

The Sea Eagles sit in fifth position heading into Sunday's clash against Cronulla, who they have beaten twice in their past three games in the Shire.