Troubled roads to be investigated

Renae Thompson shows off some of the building materials found on Four Mile Lane. Adam Hourigan Photography

AN INVESTIGATION of a stretch of unsealed road allegedly responsible for multiple tyre punctures has not found sufficient evidence to back the claims of residents.

Earlier this month, Swan Creek residents of Four Mile Lane Renae Thompson and Doug Purnell complained road base used on the road was contaminated with pieces of metal, including metal reinforcement, nails, glass and wire.

Ms Thompson said in January this year she had replaced and repaired four punctured tyres and Mr Purnell said he had only recently removed a building screw and a piece of reinforcing steel from a car tyre.

Clarence Valley Council's director civil Troy Anderson said council staff had conducted an emu-bob along the road, which turned up some contaminants, but not in the quantities the residents described.

"We found some pieces of metal, but nothing really out of the ordinary," he said.

Mr Anderson said it was possible the metal and other contaminants were in the road base and was brought to the surface after the road was graded.