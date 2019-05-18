Troy back in town for 50th

HOMETOWN FAVOURITE: Troy Cassar-Daley during his most recent visit to Coutts Crossing.

HOMETOWN FAVOURITE: Troy Cassar-Daley during his most recent visit to Coutts Crossing. Adam Hourigan

THE Cassar-Daley clan are in town to celebrate a major milestone.

Grafton's own country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley turns 50 today and the Golden Guitar winner has come home to celebrate with close friends and family.

"Apparently there's a big election on - how dare they call an election when I turn 50,” Cassar-Daley joked.

"I'm going to see some family and there will be a little get-together where I'll have people I love and some old school friends are coming as well.

"I gather there's going to be guitars somewhere; there could be a flash mob.

"My wife tried to organise a bit of a surprise party for me but I'd rather just gather people around me and have some fun. I cannot wait.”

Cassar-Daley, who's taking a short break from his Greatest Hits Tour, said he was ready to embrace life as a quinquagenarian.

"Everyone I've talked to has struggled with 50,” he said.

"You know, it's the timeline where you cross over and you're old.

"I'm sore and I've got all sorts of old injuries but it's all about your mind. I've always been quite immature with my kids and I think you can be a kid at heart.

"It also takes away the sadness of selling the (family) farm. That settles a week after my birthday and you've got to use these good occasions to take you through the sadder ones.”