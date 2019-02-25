Troy brings old and new home to Coutts Crossing

Stars of the shows Troy Casser-Daley gives his daughter a hug as they wait to play.

THERE were a few more cars outside Coutts Crossing Coronation Hall on Sunday, as a steady crowd filled the seats and helpers busily prepared afternoon tea.

The star of the show waited outside in his trailer, hugging the occasional friendly face that called him by his first name, just like his opening song said.

The star was Troy Cassar-Daley, and he'd come home.

He introduced his main set saying each song was going to be an acoustic version, stripped back to how he first heard it, before any gloss was added.

And his statement not only rang true for his long line of hits, but also for his opening act.

Daughter Jem took to the stage, and from her first touch of the piano, and the first note from her voice, her sound wrapped itself around the audience and held them in silent awe.

From Adele to Bonnie Raitt, a duet with dad on Carole King and her own song that spoke of finding her own song, you got the feeling the crowd had just heard the beginning of another dynasty of Cassar-Daley musical talent, stripped back before the gloss of years to come.