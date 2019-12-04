Menu
Troy Cassar-Daley has been announced to join the Bluesfest 2020 line-up.
Troy Cassar-Daley joins Bluesfest 2020 line-up

Jarrard Potter
4th Dec 2019 9:46 AM
ORGANISERS of next year’s Bluesfest have added another 10 artists to an already packed line-up, with Grafton’s Troy Cassar-Daley joining big names such as Crowded House, Dave Matthews Band, Patti Smith and her Band and Lenny Kravitz taking to the stage at the Byron Bay event this Easter.

Troy Cassar-Daley’s passion to pen stories about this land and what lies at the heart of it has been a driving force in his career which has encompassed 10 studio albums. Cassar-Daley’s natural authenticity is in the bloodline of his music that endears him to his ever-growing number of fans from every walk of life. Having bagged numerous accolades over the years including 37 Golden Guitars, four ARIAs, two APRA Country Song of the Year Awards among many others, it is with open arms that Festival Director Peter Noble welcomed Cassar-Daley to the Bluesfest 2020 line-up.

The latest artists announced for Bluesfest 2020 include the iconic Kool & the Gang, The Gipsy Kings, George Benson into Kool & the Gang, and with Patti Smith and Her Band along with Ani DiFranco headlining our other main stage.

