Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Troy Cassar-Daley reveals home-made mishap

Jenna Thompson
by
22nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNABLE to tour during Coronavirus restrictions, country music artist Troy Cassar-Daley has been making the most of his time at home. 

Recently, he turned his hand at a woodworking project... even if things didn't quite go to plan.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the singer-songwriter unveiled his latest project, a ukulele. Though, there was just one problem.

While other artists and celebrities avoid posting their project fails on social media, Cassar-Daley's back-to-front ukulele provides some relief for those with similar hobbies that these things happen to everyone.

It's also not the first time Cassar-Daley has shared his mishaps. Earlier this week he posted an old photo of a bloodied toe. According to the Twitter post, he had cut while visiting the Northern Territory in previous years.

 

 

MORE ON TROY CASSAR-DALEY

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
artist music troy cassar-daley twitter woodwork
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where is the $265M promised for Grafton Base Hospital?

        premium_icon Where is the $265M promised for Grafton Base Hospital?

        News Sign unveiled in CBD main street as community ramps up pressure on politicians to deliver on hospital upgrade election promise.

        40kg IN 12 MONTHS: Desan pushes up the ante

        premium_icon 40kg IN 12 MONTHS: Desan pushes up the ante

        News Weightloss journey switches to day-by-day scenic tour of the city.

        Weather expert admits we feel the cold more here

        premium_icon Weather expert admits we feel the cold more here

        Weather Can't seem to warm up today? You're not alone

        Join your Daily Examiner team for morning tea

        premium_icon Join your Daily Examiner team for morning tea

        News We're keen to help you make the most of the new online format