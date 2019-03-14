Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Troy Cochrane operates one of the 3808 businesses open in our region.
Troy Cochrane operates one of the 3808 businesses open in our region. Adam Hourigan
Business

Troy has designs on business success

Sherele Moody
by
14th Mar 2019 11:12 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TROY Cochrane has designs on entrepreneurial success in Grafton after taking the punt on his own skills.

The graphic designer operates one of the 3808 businesses open in our region.

A special Daily Examiner investigation found most small businesses struggle to turn over $500,000 a year and 63 per cent have no employees.

In the past four years 1668 local businesses have closed, but Troy Designs is one of our success stories.

Troy Designs has been around for about 18 months but he has only just walked away from paid employment to operate the business full-time.

Providing services across the Northern Rivers, he said it was a big risk but the potential rewards were worth it.

"I took a mentor on who was a freelance designer and within six weeks it gave me the confidence and the know-how to make the leap into going out on my own," Troy said.

He said staying on top of the business's marketing needs was proving a challenge.

"In designing other people's logos and marketing material, I kind of let mine slip to the side," he said.

"Trying to promote my business in a regional area has also been hard - it is a lot quieter than working on the Gold Coast." - NewsRegional
 

business clarence valley economy finances grafton money troy designs
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Will plan to ease Valley rent crisis work?

    premium_icon Will plan to ease Valley rent crisis work?

    News Could a proposal to build 22 new units ease the affordable housing crisis?

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    premium_icon 10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    Careers Can't get a job? Here's how to stand out from the pack

    Blues, Brews and BBQs takes on the emerald green

    premium_icon Blues, Brews and BBQs takes on the emerald green

    Entertainment Grab a Guinness and your best green outfit for this years event

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Cuts on Fitzroy joins quest to find 'miracle' cancer cure

    Cuts on Fitzroy joins quest to find 'miracle' cancer cure

    Community Community give 'incredible support' to woman suffering from cancer