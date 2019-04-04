Troy pays tribute to his 'greatest influence'

COUNTRY music star Troy Cassar-Daley has paid tribute to his late father who passed away this week, describing him as his "biggest musical influence”.

The Brisbane-based singer-songwriter, who is married to media personality Laurel Edwards, said he was "shattered” by the death of his father Tony and couldn't stop crying.

EARLY DAYS: A childhood photo of Troy Cassar-Daley with his father Tony Cassar.

"It's with an extremely heavy heart this morning that I let you know my Dad Tony Cassar has passed away,” he posted on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"He has been the best father, friend and role model to me all my life and I'm numb inside right now.

"Anyone that knew or met my Dad would know how much he loved a laugh, was always the life of any gathering we had and was the happiest soul I've ever known.”

Cassar-Daley, who alongside his daughter Jem has played two shows in the Clarence Valley over the past month, said he and his father had remained close, despite the fact his parents separated when he was very young.

ROLE MODEL: Troy Cassar-Daley with his father Tony Cassar who passed away this week.

"Even though he and Mum broke up when I was a baby, my father never gave up on me, he always played a huge role in my life driving from Sydney to Grafton without hesitation more times than I can remember just to spend time with me and our many holidays in Sydney are such precious memories for both of us.

"He was a much loved Poppy to Clay and Jem and always loved visiting up here in Queensland with us.

"He sang to me as a child to stop me from crying on many occasions and was my biggest musical influence to date.

"Dad I love you, I'm shattered and can't stop crying.

"I'd give anything to have you here to play for me now.”