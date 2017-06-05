Troy shares special moment with friend at home concert

Troy Cassar-Daley's show at the Halfway Creek Hall last weekend.

IT WAS a wonderful night for everyone at Troy Cassar-Daley's show at home last week.

At the Halfway Creek Hall, Troy played an intimate evening of music to adoring fans, family and Teddy Bowles, who runs the Coutts Crossing hall and gave the multi-award winning musician his first paid show.

"It was a lovely setting, we had a three course meal, it was enjoyed by all," Ms Bowles said.

"He had two other good musicians with him too."

But there was an extra special moment for Ms Bowles when she yelled out to Troy to sing one of her favourite songs.

"He sat on the lounge, and he stood up and said 'I'm going to sing a special song'," she said.

"I yelled out 'sing Going Back Home', and Troy asked 'who requested that? That's the song I was going to sing'.

"That was awesome."

Ms Bowels said it's been wonderful to see Troy grow into the musician he is today.

"It's so satisfying to see the young fellow grow into a successful musician," he said.

"He's a beautiful person, so humbled... he's never forgotten where he started, he is a top fellow."