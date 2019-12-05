Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Troy Cassar Daley has released a limited edition calendar featuring his original paintings with 100% proceeds going to bushfire appeal.
Troy Cassar Daley has released a limited edition calendar featuring his original paintings with 100% proceeds going to bushfire appeal.
News

Troy Cassar Daley's 12-month plan to help bushfire victims

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUR country music hero Troy Cassar Daley wanted to do something to help raise funds for the bushfire victims but instead of something musical he turned to his other talent to help them out.

Troy has gathered 12 of his original paintings created on tour this year and has made them into a special limited edition 2020 calendar which you can purchase for $40.

And 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the fire appeal and the "people that need it the most".

Troy said he had seen a lot of the country over the past 12 months, "driving many miles on many roads".

"I also flew over some incredible parts of this land and started doing a series of paintings from what I saw. These pictures represent the colours, moods and extremes we all face on a day-to-day basis living here in Australia," he said.

 

A sneak peek inside Troy Cassar Daley's limited edition fundraiser calendar.
A sneak peek inside Troy Cassar Daley's limited edition fundraiser calendar.

"When the fires over the last three months saw people left homeless and broken I wanted to try and raise awareness and much needed funds to help in some way."

The result is the TCD Wonga Beena 2020 Calendar. He thanked his friends at ARIAT (Just Country) and Heart Futures for partnering with him on this project so they can make sure 100% of the proceeds can be donated.

He said there is a limited number of calendars available and orders will go out on December 16 to arrive in time for Christmas.

You can order your TCD Wonga Beena 2020 Calendar here: http://troycassardaley.com.au/product/tcd-wonga-beena-2020-calendar/

bushfire2019 clarence fires troy cassar-daley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ALP fear Grafton jail closure could cost prison officer jobs

        premium_icon ALP fear Grafton jail closure could cost prison officer jobs

        News The State Opposition says special consideration should be given to Grafton jail employees seeking jobs at the new Grafton jail

        POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        News The list continues as we get closer to the top 10. Who will make it in today’s...

        TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        premium_icon TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        TV It’s not all roses and bunny rabbits in dirtgirlworld

        Woodworkers chip in for RFS volunteers

        premium_icon Woodworkers chip in for RFS volunteers

        News Money raised by the Clarence Valley Woodworkers’ Association through their...