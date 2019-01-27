Menu
Troy Cassar-Daley poses with the Heritage Song of the Year award at the Golden Guitar Awards during the 47th Tamworth Country Music Festival in Tamworth, Friday, January 26, 2019. The 47th Tamworth Country Music Festival runs from January 18-27, with the Golden Guitar awards on Saturday, January 26. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING
Music

Troy's tribute after Golden Guitar win

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Jan 2019 1:03 AM
GRAFTON'S Troy Cassar-Daley has dedicated this year's Golden Guitar win to his late-cousin who battled cancer.

The win took Cassar-Daley's trophy count to 37 at the annual awards held in Tamworth, and this year won Best Heritage Song for Shadows on the Hill.

Cassar-Daley said that he'd cried enough in his time on stage at the awards, but told the story of how the song came about, and was dedicated to his cousin who passed away.

"Last year a cousin suffered from cancer, and we decided to have a mens gathering on Gumbyangirr country to get together and talk about our history,” he said.

"There was a place we weren't allowed to go as kids across the river, nanna always said no and when she said that...” he paused.

"But there was always a funny feeling... and we were told about the big massacre up the river.

"And that became part of my story, we all felt very scared at the really bad things that had happened.”

Cassar-Daley said that on his way home he put together some words for his cousin and sent the song to him while he was going into palliative care.

"He sent me a note saying that he had to stop playing it otherwise the specialness would wear off,” he said.

"So it was (cousin) Matthew's song, but now it's all our song, this is our story.”

Cassar-Daley concluded by saying his late cousin would be "weeing his pants” with excitement for the win.

Also on the night, Grafton's husband and wife team were nominated for four awards, including Group or Duo of the year and Single of the year for their collaboration.

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform on stage at the Golden Guitar Awards during the 47th Tamworth Country Music Festival in Tamworth, Friday, January 26, 2019. The 47th Tamworth Country Music Festival runs from January 18-27, with the Golden Guitar awards on Saturday, January 26. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING
Grafton Daily Examiner

