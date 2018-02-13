Menu
Truck ablaze at service station early this morning

Keagan Elder
by

A B-DOUBLE was engulfed in flames at a service station by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

NSW Fire and Rescue Mid North Coast Commander Inspector Tony Lenthall said crews were called to the blaze at the Nambucca Heads BP station, off the Pacific Highway at about 3am today.

He said the trailer of the truck was loaded with polystyrene foam used for construction.

Insp Lenthall said the truck driver didn't know about the fire until he turned into the service station and saw smoke spilling from the trailer.

He commended the efforts of both the driver and service station staff, who acted quickly to stop the fire spreading.

Insp Lenthall said the service station was evacuated as the driver detached the trailer and drove the prime mover away from the flames.

He said the fire posed little risk with the fuel being stored stored underground and supply was isolated by the service station staff.

He said fire extinguishers were used at first by the driver and service station staff but to no avail.

Two NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Nambucca Heads, one from Macksville and Kempsey and Coffs Harbour's Hazmat crew were called to the scene.

Insp Lenthall said foam was used to quickly knock down the fire. He said the fire was extinguished at about 3.45am.

It is understood the driver was heading south from Grafton.

Coffs Coast Advocate
