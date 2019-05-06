Truck and motorcycle collide on Bruce Highway

UPDATE 1.50PM: A MOTORBIKE rider has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital after colliding with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Sarina this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the rider, a man in his 50s, suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The truck driver was not injured.

Emergency crews are clearing the scene.

BREAKING 1.20PM: MULTIPLE emergency crews are responding to the Bruce Highway south of Mackay following reports of a traffic crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a truck and motorcycle had collided near the Caltex at Sarina.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured.

More to come.