The truck has broken down near Clarenza Live Traffic NSW

A B-DOUBLE truck has broken down on the Pacific Highway this morning.

According to the LIVE Traffic NSW website, the truck is believed to have broken down at the northern end of the Centenary Drive, Pacific Highway intersection.

One of two southbound lanes is affected by the incident.

Roads and Maritime Services and a tow truck are currently on scene to direct traffic and resolve the interruption to morning traffic flow.