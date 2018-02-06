Truck brings down power lines close to primary school

A TRUCK which brought down power lines near a school failed to stop, even after a neighbour chased after it in his car.

The man, who lives in Bacon St, opposite Grafton Public School, said he heard the bang when the truck hit the lines.

"I thought it might be some sort of prank, but when I looked up I saw the truck heading up the hill and power lines down," said the man, who wanted to remain anonymous.

"It slowed down, but then kept going, so I jumped in the car and went after him."

"He didn't stop, so I went around the block and then I saw a truck the same as the one who went past pulled over on the side of the road."

He said there was a surveillance camera trained on that section of the road where the power line fell.

"When I get power back I should be able to get video of the truck right up to the time it brings down the cable," he said.

"I'm pretty sure its a truck that travels along here regularly. The footage should show me who owns it and the number plate."

He said the cable across the street may had sagged to a point where truck drivers who used the street were avoiding it.

"The steer off onto the grass beside the road so they miss where it's hanging lowest," he said.

"I don't know what happened this time. Maybe it was a new driver or he didn't see the powerline.

Another neighbour said the fallen lines were a safety hazard.

"It fell right near the metal fence around the school," she said. "It was just about rececess time at school so kids were going to be in the playground.

"If the wires had been touching the fence, the whole length of it could have been electrified.

"Someone from up the street called the school to warn it and they kept the kids right away from the fence.

"It was lucky no-one was walking along the footpath at the time."

Electricity supplier Essential Energy sent workers to scene, who were able to quickly isolate the power loss to a block of units and two houses.

An Essential Energy worker connects up the new power line after a truck brought down the line near Grafton Public School on Tuesday morning. Tim Howard

Over two hours they removed the damaged power line and used two cranes to string a new one across the street.

"You have to give it to them, they did get here pretty quickly," one neighbour said.