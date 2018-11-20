Truck, car crash blocks highway traffic

A collision between a truck and a car has closed one lane of the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble.

A COLLISION between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble has closed a southbound lane this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 5.23pm, approximately 3km south of Cypress Rd.

TABBIMOBLE: 1 of 2 southbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy is closed south of Cypress Rd due to a truck & car crash. Allow extra travel time. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) November 20, 2018

Initial reports indicate the b-double truck is leaking fuel, with Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT teams from Grafton responding to clean up the spill.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting Roads and Maritime Services are also on the scene, as well as a heavy vehicle tow truck.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.