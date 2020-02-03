Menu
A truck and car have crashed on the highway.
News

Two vehicle crash on Pacific Highway

Kathryn Lewis
by
3rd Feb 2020 10:34 AM

UPDATE 11.30AM: The crash has now been cleared and traffic is moving without delays.  

 

EARLIER: A TRUCK and car have collided on the Pacific Highway near Clarenza, leaving one person trapped. 

Emergency services are responding to the scene this morning and traffic is affected in both directions on the Pacific Highway at Centenary Dr. 

More information as it comes to hand. 

Grafton Daily Examiner

