Two vehicle crash on Pacific Highway

A truck and car have crashed on the highway. Jarrard Potter

UPDATE 11.30AM: The crash has now been cleared and traffic is moving without delays.

EARLIER: A TRUCK and car have collided on the Pacific Highway near Clarenza, leaving one person trapped.

Emergency services are responding to the scene this morning and traffic is affected in both directions on the Pacific Highway at Centenary Dr.

CLARENZA: Traffic is able to pass, but there are delays both ways on the Pacific Hwy due to a car and truck crash at Centenary Dr. Allow extra time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) February 2, 2020

