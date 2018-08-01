Truck, caravan crash closes Pacific Highway

A TRUCK with a dog trailer has collided with a caravan just north of the Harwood Bridge.

The caravan has suffered minor damage to the rear while the truck has suffered extensive damage to the front. There are no reports of serious injuries to those involved in the incident.

HARWOOD: Allow extra travel time on Pacific Hwy near Watts Lane due to a 2 truck crash. There is stop/slow traffic management in place to allow motorists to pass the crash site. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) August 1, 2018

Crews from Gulmarrad RFS and Maclean Fire and Rescue attended the scene to contain a possible diesel fuel spill.

The southbound lane remains closed and alternating stop/go controls have been put in place to alleviate any delays to traffic which are currently backed up over the Harwood Bridge.