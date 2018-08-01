Menu
Truck, caravan collide
News

Truck, caravan crash closes Pacific Highway

Adam Hourigan
by
1st Aug 2018 2:30 PM
A TRUCK with a dog trailer has collided with a caravan just north of the Harwood Bridge. 

The caravan has suffered minor damage to the rear while the truck has suffered extensive damage to the front. There are no reports of serious injuries to those involved in the incident. 


Crews from Gulmarrad RFS and Maclean Fire and Rescue attended the scene to contain a possible diesel fuel spill.

The southbound lane remains closed and alternating stop/go controls have been put in place to alleviate any delays to traffic which are currently backed up over the Harwood Bridge.

Livetraffic image of crash
Livetraffic image of crash Adam Hourigan
pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

