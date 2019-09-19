Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Highland Lakes Rd has been blocked.
Highland Lakes Rd has been blocked.
News

Truck carrying 80m turbine blade rolls

19th Sep 2019 7:58 AM

HIGHLAND Lakes Rd has been completely blocked after a truck rollover, and is likely to remain closed for about 12 hours.

In a brief statement about 6.20am, police said they were attending a rollover at Apsley, 3km to the Bothwell side of the intersection with Lower Marshes Rd. No injuries were reported.

In an update about 7.20am, police said the road was completely blocked, and given the logistics involved in clearing the scene, the road was likely to remain closed for about 12 hours.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area, and those with essential travel to use an alternative route.

In a further update about 8.20am, police said the road was blocked by the truck and an 80m wind turbine blade it was carrying.

Top Stories

    'The whole time he was trying to take everything'

    premium_icon 'The whole time he was trying to take everything'

    Crime Woman left shaken after elaborate phone scam leads to bank intervention

    TRAIN PAIN: Bespoke parts get XPT off-track

    premium_icon TRAIN PAIN: Bespoke parts get XPT off-track

    News New parts for the broken train take more than a year to make

    Councillors split over what constitutes a wildlife corridor

    premium_icon Councillors split over what constitutes a wildlife corridor

    Council News Decision to delay decision comes at third time of asking

    Fodder for bushfire affected farmers moves to region

    premium_icon Fodder for bushfire affected farmers moves to region

    News Upper Clarence town the site for relocated supply base