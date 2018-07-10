Menu
Truck catches fire on Cunningham Highway
Flames engulf hay in a truck on Cunningham Highway

Elyse Wurm
by
9th Jul 2018 6:01 PM

UPDATE 8.15pm: Police are directing traffic on the Cunningham Highway after a truck caught fire outside Warwick. 

Crews remain on the scene clearing the debris after hay caught alight in the truck about 5.50pm. 

Cars are being slowly guided through the scene as thick smoke blankets the busy highway, about 6km east of Warwick near the Caltex service station. 

No one is believed to have been injured in the blaze. 

UPDATE 6.45pm: Fire crews are still on scene on the Cunningham Highway where a truck carrying hay has caught on fire. 

Crews rushed to the scene about 5.50pm tonight, near the Caltex service station outside Warwick. 

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said hay in the truck had caught on fire and crews were still working to put out the flames. 

No one sustained any injuries in the incident. 

 

Crews are on scene on the Cunningham Highway where a truck has caught on fire.
Crews are on scene on the Cunningham Highway where a truck has caught on fire. Elyse Wurm

 

INITIAL 6.10pm: Two fire crews are racing out of Warwick to a truck that has caught fire on the Cunningham Highway.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said hay in the truck had caught on fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene, near the Caltex service station outside Warwick, about 5.50pm.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

