Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TRUCK has crashed on the northbound off-ramp of the Pacific Highway near Bangalow this morning
A TRUCK has crashed on the northbound off-ramp of the Pacific Highway near Bangalow this morning Hamish Broome
Breaking

Corrosive liquids onboard crashed b-double

Hamish Broome
by
24th Mar 2018 8:05 AM | Updated: 9:49 AM

Update, 10.45am: A B-DOUBLE truck which ran into a ditch near Bangalow this morning was carrying hazardous materials.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said a HAZMAT team was tasked to the scene on the northbound off-ramp of the Pacific Highway.

The truck lost control and veered into a 1m ditch earlier this morning.

Fortunately upon investigation the corrosive liquid being carried by the truck were not found to be leaking.

Recovery of the vehicle has now commenced.

Bangalow firefighters are still on the scene asisting the RMS with the clean up operation.

Under RMS regulations, vehicles carrying dangerous goods are prohibited from using the Ewingsdale tunnel.

Northbound vehicles must exit the Pacific Highway at Bangalow, and use the old highway (Hinterland Way) to return to the highway further north at Ewingsdale.

 

Original, 9.05am: A TRUCK crash this morning near Bangalow has forced the closure of an off-ramp on the Pacific Highway.

Live traffic NSW is reporting the northbound Pacific Highway off-ramp just east of the town has been closed.

Emergency services are on the scene as well as a heavy tow truck and RMS staff.

A police source said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

It is unknown how long the lane will be closed for.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

Northbound motorists driving to Bangalow and surrounds can exit the highway at Ewingsdale.

bangalow crash pacific highway truck crash
Lismore Northern Star
Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

News Truck fire impacting traffic on Summerland Way

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

News 12 months later, Cyclone Debbie's impact still felt

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

News $1.71 billion to fix damage from Townsville to Lismore

Local Partners