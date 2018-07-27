Menu
Emergency services are on the scene.
Truck crash closes Pacific Highway

Jenna Thompson
27th Jul 2018 6:37 AM | Updated: 7:13 AM

Police have confirmed a single-vehicle incident has occurred with no fatalities.

Traffic diversions are in place. Northbound motorists are being directed onto Parker Road, Wells Crossing and southbound motorists are being diverted to the Old Pacific Highway.

EARLIER

LIVE Traffic NSW is reporting a truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, approximately 11km south of Grafton.

The incident happened shortly after 5.00am this morning. 

The highway is closed in the northbound direction and emergency services are advising motorists to avoid the area. 

 

More information to come.

