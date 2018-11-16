Menu
A recovery and salvage operation is under way after a truck crash on the Pacific Highway at Maclean.
News

TRUCK CRASH: Lengthy recovery operation under way

16th Nov 2018 6:25 AM

A LENGTHY salvage and recovery operation is under way on the Pacific Highway at Maclean after a truck crash just after midnight.

The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital, although the extent of their injuries cannot be confirmed at this stage.

Alternating stop slow traffic conditions are in place near Goodwood Street.

A truck crashed on the Pacific Highway near Maclean just after midnight.
The Transport Management Centre has advised that all emergency services and traffic crews remain at the scene of the crash for the recovery.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, allow plenty of additional travel time and follow directions of emergency services or consider using the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way instead.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com

