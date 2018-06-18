Menu
Generic crime scene images
Breaking

Truck crash at notorious highway spot

Caitlan Charles
by
18th Jun 2018 10:04 PM | Updated: 10:26 PM

UPDATE: Parts of the Clarence  Valley are experiencing black outs following a truck crash in Ulmarra.

Nearly 1000 homes have been impacted, with crews investigating. 

The outage is from Brushgrove, to Tucabia and South Grafton. 

Power outages in Clarence following truck track
BEFORE: THERE has been a crash on a notorious section of the Pacific Highway. 

At about 9.45 tonight, a b-double was involved in a collision at Ulmarra. The crash is near King St, and is impacting traffic northbound. 

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime are attending the scene. 

More details to come

B-double involved in crash at Ulmarra
