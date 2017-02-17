Livestock safe after truck rolls on highway

UPDATE 12:30PM: THE driver and cattle on the rolled livestock truck that overturned on the Pacific Highway this morning were lucky to escape without injury.

Grafton Fire and Rescue Captain Garry Reardon said the truck went down the embankment.

"A land owner with a load of cattle has just come out onto the highway and he thought he had it a little too close, so he's decided to reverse back but then he put one of his wheels over the edge," Mr Reardon said.

Fortunately, the cattle were able to escape the truck after it rolled.

"The cattle have gone back out into the paddock and found themselves down under a tree, so they were all ok," Mr Reardon said.

"But the truck was leaking diesel and oil so were were called to assist with that.

"Wicks and Parker brought their crane out to put the truck back on the highway.

"Traffic was slowed in both directed by RMS, but they kept the traffic going."

The highway is now open in both directions.

11:20 AM: A LIVESTOCK truck has tipped on the Pacific Highway leaving the northbound lane blocked.

Emergency services are now working to clear the crash.

Grafton Station Officer Col Drayton said their Hazmat tanker was called to the scene to support the rural fire brigade.

"They've contained the oil spill, the road has been blocked northbound and they are running both lanes in the southbound lane," Mr Drayton said.

"There have been no reports of livestock in the truck, it sounds like it was just unloaded, no cattle has been mentioned."

Grafton Fire and Rescue will remain on scene until the truck is upright as the fuel tank could have ruptured in the crash.

EARLIER: A TRUCK is reportedly being flipped by a crane on the Pacific Highway near Ulmarra following a crash this morning.

One northbound lane is closed at Swan Creek, near McLachlans Lane with emergency services responding to the crash.

More to come.