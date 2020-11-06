Truck crash on Summerland Way, driver trapped

Emergency services have been tasked to a truck crash south of Casino.

UPDATE, 1pm: A MAN in his 20s is being treated by paramedics on scene after his truck flipped on the Summerland Way this afternoon.

Three ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, along with police, have been tasked to the scene at Myrtle Creek.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said the man, believed to be 29, was trapped.

"He has suffered a chest injury but it appears he is in a stable condition," he said.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened just before 12.30pm on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Creek.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said the truck had flipper and the driver was trapped.

The extent of the driver's injuries are not yet known.

"Three crews are on their way as well as the Westpac (Life Saver Rescue) Helicopter," the NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

Drivers are urged to take extra care or avoid the area if possible.

More to come.